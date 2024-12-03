'Situation on knife edge, deeply concerning': UK MPs condemn attacks on Hindus, violence in Bangladesh (WATCH)

The United Kingdom Parliament echoed with urgent calls for justice and action on Monday as British MPs Barry Gardiner and Priti Patel raised concerns over escalating violence against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

The United Kingdom Parliament echoed with urgent calls for justice and action on Monday as British MPs Barry Gardiner and Priti Patel raised concerns over escalating violence against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. The Labour MP from Brent West, Barry Gardiner, called on the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs to issue a statement addressing the troubling situation in Bangladesh and the recent attacks targeting Hindus.

Responding to Gardiner, Catherine West, the Under-Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, highlighted the UK's efforts to support minority communities in Bangladesh. "At the meeting with Chief Adviser Yunus, I discussed the full range of bilateral issues, including the importance of protecting religious minorities in Bangladesh. The UK Government supports freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression in Bangladesh through both our political advocacy and development programme funding," said West.

On specific measures to safeguard Hindus during Durga Puja, West added, "We were pleased to see the establishment of a special policing unit, which was active in protecting mandaps—the Hindu worship sites—as I am sure my hon. Friend is aware." She assured Parliament that the UK Government remains vigilant and committed to advocating for the rights of Bangladesh’s Hindu community.

Gardiner highlighted the gravity of the crisis, revealing that over 2,000 violent incidents had occurred in Bangladesh since August, predominantly targeting the Hindu minority. Extremist groups like the banned Jamaat-e-Islami have been implicated in attacks on temples and worshippers, with authorities facing accusations of inaction.

"The situation is clearly on a knife edge," Gardiner warned, stressing the shared responsibility of diaspora communities in the UK. "With such large diaspora populations in the UK and large Hindu communities with strong links to the community in Bangladesh, I ask my hon. Friend what more she can do to ensure tensions are lowered, the rule of law is enforced, and calm is restored."

Conservative MP Priti Patel echoed these concerns, highlighting the unchecked escalation of violence. "What we are witnessing now is uncontrolled violence in many quarters. We are watching with horror and shock as further violence spreads in Bangladesh," Patel said. She pressed the government for details on its engagement with Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for decisive measures to promote freedom of religion and belief.

Catherine West reaffirmed the UK's commitment, citing the proactive role of the British High Commission in facilitating a peaceful transition in Bangladesh. "Anywhere in the world where freedom of religion or belief is at risk, there we will be standing up for the rights of minority groups," she stated.

India also weighed in on the crisis, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasizing Bangladesh’s responsibility to safeguard its minorities. “The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the Government of Bangladesh,” Jaishankar said, underlining India's concerns over repeated incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs condemned an incident in Agartala, where demonstrators breached the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission premises to protest atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

The ministry described the breach as "deeply regrettable" and vowed to enhance security measures for Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India.

