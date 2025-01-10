"Paris, we are coming": Pakistan International Airlines' X post draws sarcastic remarks from netizens

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has invited sarcasm with a tweet featuring an image of a plane nosediving into the Eiffel Tower, adding to its history of infamous blunders.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The airline's latest blunder involves a tweet that features an image of a PIA aircraft seemingly nosediving into the Eiffel Tower, accompanied by the caption: "Paris, we are coming today."

The tweet, which was posted on the airline's X (formerly Twitter) handle, sent the internet buzzing and drew parallels to an old PIA ad that showed the shadow of a plane ominously cast over the Twin Towers. The unfortunate imagery sparked a flurry of sarcastic comments and jokes, with many users questioning the airline's marketing strategy.

One user joked that PIA's marketing strategy is "so bad, it might actually be genius," while another quipped that the airline should rename itself "Oops Air". Others couldn't help but connect the mishap to Pakistan's controversial links to 9/11 and Al-Qaeda, with some referencing a long-standing joke about former Pakistani premier Pervez Musharraf accidentally calling George W. Bush before the incident.

The tweet is just the latest in a long line of PIA's infamous blunders. The airline has previously made headlines for allegedly allowing an overbooked passenger to fly standing in the aisle, sacrificing a black goat at Islamabad Airport for good luck, and leaving a passenger stranded at a layover airport while the flight took off without them.

Despite its many mishaps, PIA remains a source of entertainment for many. As one user joked, "PIA never disappoints." Whether it's on the tarmac, in the skies, or on social media, the airline always seems to find a way to make headlines.

