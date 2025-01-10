"Paris, we are coming": Pakistan International Airlines' X post draws sarcastic remarks from netizens

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has invited sarcasm with a tweet featuring an image of a plane nosediving into the Eiffel Tower, adding to its history of infamous blunders.

"Paris, we are coming": Pakistan International Airlines' X post draws sarcastic remarks from netizens dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 7:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 7:10 PM IST

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The airline's latest blunder involves a tweet that features an image of a PIA aircraft seemingly nosediving into the Eiffel Tower, accompanied by the caption: "Paris, we are coming today."

Also Read: Woman removes cleric's turban at Tehran airport, use it as hijab in protest for confronting her (WATCH)

The tweet, which was posted on the airline's X (formerly Twitter) handle, sent the internet buzzing and drew parallels to an old PIA ad that showed the shadow of a plane ominously cast over the Twin Towers. The unfortunate imagery sparked a flurry of sarcastic comments and jokes, with many users questioning the airline's marketing strategy.

One user joked that PIA's marketing strategy is "so bad, it might actually be genius," while another quipped that the airline should rename itself "Oops Air". Others couldn't help but connect the mishap to Pakistan's controversial links to 9/11 and Al-Qaeda, with some referencing a long-standing joke about former Pakistani premier Pervez Musharraf accidentally calling George W. Bush before the incident.

The tweet is just the latest in a long line of PIA's infamous blunders. The airline has previously made headlines for allegedly allowing an overbooked passenger to fly standing in the aisle, sacrificing a black goat at Islamabad Airport for good luck, and leaving a passenger stranded at a layover airport while the flight took off without them.

Despite its many mishaps, PIA remains a source of entertainment for many. As one user joked, "PIA never disappoints." Whether it's on the tarmac, in the skies, or on social media, the airline always seems to find a way to make headlines.

Also Read: Russian President Putin open to meeting with Donald Trump, Kremlin welcomes talks without preconditions

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Woman removes cleric's turban at Tehran airport, use it as hijab in protest for confronting her dmn

Woman removes cleric's turban at Tehran airport, use it as hijab in protest for confronting her (WATCH)

Russian President Putin open to meeting with Donald Trump, Kremlin welcomes talks without preconditions dmn

Russian President Putin open to meeting with Donald Trump, Kremlin welcomes talks without preconditions

Los Angeles wildfires: Baby deer running through Altadena as blaze rages on leaves Internet heartbroken (WATCH) vkp

LA wildfires: Baby deer running through Altadena as blaze rages on leaves Internet heartbroken (WATCH)

'Clearly i need to switch...': Elon Musk admits to 'having a drinking problem' in X post; netizens react shk

'Clearly i need to switch...': Elon Musk admits to 'having a drinking problem' in X post; netizens react

Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises to 10 as crews battle new fire vkp

Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises to 10 as crews battle new fire

Recent Stories

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Who is Priyanka Ingle Know all about Indian womens team captain

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Who is Priyanka Ingle? Know all about Indian women's team captain

Nikhil Kamath asks PM Modi about 'Melodi' memes with Italy PM Giorgia Meloni. His candid response (WATCH) shk

Nikhil Kamath asks PM Modi about 'Melodi' memes with Italy PM Giorgia Meloni. His candid response (WATCH)

Small-Cap Biotech Absci Draws Heavy Attention On $20M AMD Investment Pledge, Retail's Bullish Despite Pre-Market Dip

Small-Cap Biotech Absci Draws Heavy Attention On $20M AMD Investment Pledge, Retail's Bullish Despite Pre-Market Dip

ScanTech AI Soars Pre-Market After SPAC Transaction: Retails Sounds Bullish Note

ScanTech AI Soars Pre-Market After SPAC Transaction: Retails Sounds Bullish Note

Edison International Stock Resumes Drop Pre-Market Amid California Wildfire Concerns: Retail Sentiment Hits Year Low

Edison International Stock Resumes Drop Pre-Market Amid California Wildfire Concerns: Retail Sentiment Hits Year Low

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon