'India's 5G market is larger than US...' PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in New York; See Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum, emphasizing the crucial role the Indian American community plays in enhancing the relationship between India and the US. Here are some of PM Modi's top quotes during his speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a full house at an event in Long Island, New York on Sunday (Sep 22), where thousands of Indian diaspora members gathered to welcome him to the US. The crowd, dressed in traditional Indian attire and Modi&US shirts, waved both Indian and US flags in celebration. The event, organized by the Modi&US group in New York, kicked off with traditional dance performances by various artist groups. Before PM Modi’s speech, singers Hanumankind, Aditya Gadhvi, and Devi Sriprasad energized the enthusiastic audience with their performances.

India recovers 578 stolen antiquities from the US since 2016, nearly 300 handed over during PM Modi's visit

In his address, PM Modi highlighted the vital role the Indian American community plays in strengthening the India-US relationship, noting that their contributions enrich the bond between the two democracies. He also spoke about his meeting with President Biden at his home in Delaware the previous day, describing the visit as a special gesture that symbolized the deep trust and connection the Indian community has fostered with the United States.

Here Are Top Quotes From PM Modi's Speech:

1. "I’ve always recognized the strength of the Indian diaspora. Even when I held no official post, I understood it, and I understand it today. You have always been India’s strongest brand ambassadors for me. That’s why I call you the ‘Rashtradoot’ (nation’s emissaries)."

2. "You’ve connected America to Bharat and Bharat to America. Your skills, talent, and commitment are unparalleled. Though you’ve crossed seven seas, no ocean is deep enough to separate you from the Bharat that resides in your hearts. What Maa Bharti has taught us, we can never forget. Wherever we go, we treat everyone like family. "

3. "Our languages may differ, but our spirit is one: “Bharat Mata ki Jai” (Victory to Mother Bharat), the spirit of Indianness. This is our greatest strength in connecting with the world. These values naturally make us ‘Vishwa Bandhu’ (global friend)."

4. "For the world, AI means artificial intelligence, but I believe AI stands for America-India. This America-India spirit is the AI power of the new world, elevating India-America relations. I salute all of you, the Indian diaspora."

5. "India and America are together in this celebration of democracy. Elections are upcoming here in the U.S., while India has already held its elections. These elections in Bharat were the largest in human history."

6. "You’ll remember one word: PUSHP (flower). Yes, consider it a lotus, I have no objections. PUSHP, and I define this PUSHP. P for Progressive India, U for Unstoppable India, S for Spiritual India, H for Humanity First India, and P for Prosperous India. Together, these five petals of PUSHP will shape a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India)."

7. "I am the first Prime Minister of India born after independence. During the freedom struggle, millions of Indians dedicated their lives to Swaraj (self-rule). They didn’t think of their personal interests or comfort zones; they forgot everything and fought against the British. Some were hanged, some were shot, some endured torturous imprisonment, and many spent their youth in jail."

8. "I couldn’t give my life for ‘Swaraj’ (independence), but I decided to dedicate my life to ‘Suraj’ (good governance) and a ‘Samridh’ (prosperous) Bharat."

9. "Today, India is one of the world’s youngest nations. India is filled with energy and dreams. Every day, new records are being set. Every day, new news. Just today, we received great news: India won gold in both men's and women's categories at the Chess Olympiad."

10. "There’s another AI driving India. It is A for Aspirational and I for India: Aspirational India. This is our new energy. The aspirations of millions of Indians are driving India’s growth."

11. "In just one decade, India has risen from the 10th to the 5th largest economy. Now every Indian wants India to quickly become the third-largest economy."

12. "India now has the second-largest metro network in the world, and it is expanding every day. Whenever there is a crisis anywhere in the world, Bharat is one of the first to respond. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we sent vaccines and medicines to over 150 countries. Whether it was an earthquake, a cyclone, or a civil war, we were among the first to offer assistance. "

13. "We connected more than 500 million people to the banking system, provided more than 550 million people with free medical treatment up to 500,000 rupees, gave over 40 million families proper housing, and through collateral-free loans, we provided millions of people with ease of credit."

14. "Today, India's 5G market is larger than that of the United States, and this achievement has been made within just two years. Now, Bharat is working on Made-in-India 6G."

15. "India envisions a future where as many global devices as possible operate on Made-in-India chips. We have made the semiconductor sector the foundation of India's accelerated growth. In June last year, India announced incentives for the semiconductor industry, and just a few months later, the foundation stone for Micron's first semiconductor unit was laid. To date, five such units have been approved in India."

16. "The day is not far when you will see Made-in-India chips here in America as well. This small chip will elevate India's journey towards development to unprecedented heights, and that’s Modi’s promise."

17. “You have wallets in your pockets and in India, people have wallets on their phone,” PM Modi told attendees, referring to India’s digital payment services.

18. “We are a voice representing the Global South, the African Union’s inclusion in the G20 grouping is India’s commitment to the causes of the Global South. When India speaks, the world listens closely”.

19. "America returned 300 ancient inscriptions and statues to India, some as old as 1,500 to 2,000 years, which had been stolen from India So far, the United States has returned around 500 such artefacts to India. This is not just about the return of a few items; it is a tribute to our rich heritage spanning thousands of years."

20. "The partnership between India and the United States is growing stronger by the day. Our collaboration is for the benefit of the world. We are enhancing cooperation across all sectors, and your convenience has been taken into account as well. Last year, I announced that our government would open a new Consulate in Seattle, which has now become operational."

