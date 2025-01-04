'Day drinking always catches up': Kamala Harris trolled for fumbling Pledge of Allegiance; WATCH viral video

US Vice President Kamala Harris faced criticism after fumbling the Pledge of Allegiance while swearing in senators. A viral video showed her omitting key phrases, sparking mockery online. Critics questioned her competence, with commentators and social media users seizing the moment for political attacks.

On January 3, 2025, US Vice President Kamala Harris faced criticism and online jokes after she seemed to forget the Pledge of Allegiance while swearing in new senators at Capitol Hill. The video of the incident went viral, and many people shared their thoughts on social media.

The Vice President began the ceremony by asking the senators to stand and join her in the pledge. She said, “Please join me in pledging allegiance to our Flag,” but got confused and said, “Pledge allegiance to the United States,” leaving out the words “to the flag.” As others continued saying the pledge, her voice dropped off.



The official pledge is: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Harris made a clear mistake by skipping some parts and joining in later, falling behind everyone else.

The mistake didn't go unnoticed. Conservative commentators and social media users quickly criticized the Vice President. Donald Trump Jr. shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) with three laughing emojis. Vice President-elect JD Vance was also seen laughing during the ceremony.

Online users had a field day making fun of Harris. One comment read, “HOLY SH!T Kamala Harris doesn’t know the Pledge of Allegiance,” while another called it her “most awkward moment yet.”



The video gave conservative commentators a chance to criticize Harris, with media figure Collin Rugg sharing it online. He said, “Kamala Harris seems to forget the Pledge of Allegiance during the swearing-in of new senators. This woman is one step away from becoming president.”

Although the Vice President eventually finished the pledge with the group, the damage had already been done. The video continued to spread, leaving Harris at the centre of another political controversy.

