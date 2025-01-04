'Day drinking always catches up': Kamala Harris trolled for fumbling Pledge of Allegiance; WATCH viral video

US Vice President Kamala Harris faced criticism after fumbling the Pledge of Allegiance while swearing in senators. A viral video showed her omitting key phrases, sparking mockery online. Critics questioned her competence, with commentators and social media users seizing the moment for political attacks.

'Day drinking always catches up': Kamala Harris trolled for fumbling Pledge of Allegiance; WATCH viral video vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 10:15 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

On January 3, 2025, US Vice President Kamala Harris faced criticism and online jokes after she seemed to forget the Pledge of Allegiance while swearing in new senators at Capitol Hill. The video of the incident went viral, and many people shared their thoughts on social media.  

The Vice President began the ceremony by asking the senators to stand and join her in the pledge. She said, “Please join me in pledging allegiance to our Flag,” but got confused and said, “Pledge allegiance to the United States,” leaving out the words “to the flag.” As others continued saying the pledge, her voice dropped off.

'TRUE!': Donald Trump confirms he will declare national emergency, use military for mass deportation

The official pledge is: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Harris made a clear mistake by skipping some parts and joining in later, falling behind everyone else.

The mistake didn't go unnoticed. Conservative commentators and social media users quickly criticized the Vice President. Donald Trump Jr. shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) with three laughing emojis. Vice President-elect JD Vance was also seen laughing during the ceremony.

Online users had a field day making fun of Harris. One comment read, “HOLY SH!T Kamala Harris doesn’t know the Pledge of Allegiance,” while another called it her “most awkward moment yet.”

'Stop being a beggar...': Indian American democratic fundraiser gets racist texts, told to 'go back to India'

The video gave conservative commentators a chance to criticize Harris, with media figure Collin Rugg sharing it online. He said, “Kamala Harris seems to forget the Pledge of Allegiance during the swearing-in of new senators. This woman is one step away from becoming president.”

Although the Vice President eventually finished the pledge with the group, the damage had already been done. The video continued to spread, leaving Harris at the centre of another political controversy.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

HMPV scare: Beijing calls flu a 'winter occurrence', says it's safe to travel to China gcw

HMPV scare: Beijing calls flu a 'winter occurrence', says it's safe to travel to China

Alcohol should have cancer warning label: US Surgeon General advocates amid 20,000 annual deaths snt

Alcohol should have cancer warning label: US Surgeon General advocates amid 20,000 annual deaths

Mumbai 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana moves US Supreme Court, cites double jeopardy against extradition to India dmn

Mumbai 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana moves US Supreme Court, cites double jeopardy against extradition to India

Dramatic crash in Kazakhstan as over 95 cars involved in massive pile up amid storm, poor visibility (WATCH) dmn

Dramatic crash in Kazakhstan as over 95 cars involved in massive pile up amid storm, poor visibility (WATCH)

UNEARTHED UK's largest dinosaur footprint site reveals tracks from 166 million years ago (WATCH) snt

UNEARTHED! UK's largest dinosaur footprint site reveals tracks from 166 million years ago (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Squid Game S2 to Mismatched S3: 7 Web series trending on Netflix NTI

Squid Game S2 to Mismatched S3: 7 Web series trending on Netflix

Reliance Retail to bring Shein back to India after 4.5 years? May compete with Myntra, Zudio gcw

Reliance Retail to bring Shein BACK to India after 4.5 years? May compete with Myntra, Zudio

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's most expensive things; here's the LIST RBA

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's most expensive things; here's the LIST

Which type of bike insurance is BEST for you? Check out some pro tips RBA

Which type of bike insurance is BEST for you? Check out some pro tips

Beed sarpanch murder case: Two absconding accused arrested in Dhule, third suspect still at large snt

Beed sarpanch murder case: Two absconding accused arrested in Dhule, third suspect still at large

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon