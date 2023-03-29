Tourists narrowly escape angry rhino charging at safari jeep in South Africa; watch video

A shocking video of a rhino chasing the tourist jeep for over a kilometre while the driver tried to drive through muddy roads has surfaced on social media.

It is important to determine that wild animals can be unpredictable and dangerous. It is crucial to respect their space and behaviour to avoid potentially dangerous situations like the one in the video.

In the case of the wild animals charging at a safari jeep, it should be noted that the animal may have felt threatened or provoked by the vehicle's presence, or it could have been defending its territory or offspring. Individuals on safari tours must follow the guidelines set by experienced guides and stay inside the car at all times, which can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.

It is also important to note that sharing videos of dangerous encounters with wild animals on social media can promote harmful behaviours and attitudes towards them, ultimately putting humans and animals at risk. It is essential to appreciate and admire these animals from a safe and respectful distance without putting ourselves or them in danger. It is crucial to respect their space and behaviour to avoid potentially dangerous situations like the one in the video.

Yes, in one such instance, a rhinoceros charged at a jungle safari jeep and followed it around a kilometre down the road. The shocking incident occurred when Anastasia Chapman was on a safari in South Africa's Greater Kruger National Park with her friends.

The Instagram video starts with a rhino running on the grass and charging the safari jeep. The animal can be seen aggressively chasing the tourists. The rhino chased the jeep over a kilometre while the vehicle driver attempted to drive through the narrow roads. Instagram user Latest Sightings – Kruger shared the video on their page with the caption, ''Rhino charges car down the road.''

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 23.5K likes and 473 comments. The viral video raised concern over safari groups getting too close to wild animals and disturbing or provoking them to be furious. Wildlife experts believe this excessive confidence to get closer to the animals is dangerous and must be curbed. Take a look.

