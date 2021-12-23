  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oops! TikTok user catches husband kissing his mistress on home doorbell camera

    Kristina said she discovered her husband cheating on her after reviewing their doorbell security camera footage.
     

    Oops TikTok user catches husband kissing his mistress on home doorbell camera gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 23, 2021, 9:02 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    People deceive. It's always a difficult to digest, whether it's seeing a suspicious text on their phone, smelling another woman's scent on your partner's clothes, or hearing it from a friend. 
    In the latest news, after analysing footage from their doorbell security camera, a TikTok user claims she caught her spouse cheating on her. Kaylie Kristina, one lady, claims that is exactly what happened to her and posted a video of her husband's adulterous conduct on TikTok.

    Kristina said she discovered her husband cheating on her after reviewing their doorbell security camera footage. According to the New York post, Kaylie Kristina, also known as @kaylie271 on TikTok, posted disturbing footage from the camera supposedly showing her husband slipping his scantily-clad mistress out of their marital house in October Post. They appear to be sharing a kiss on the porch, presumably oblivious that the doorbell camera is filming them.

     

    Kristina captioned the first video, "When your hubby is too unwell to go on the family getaway you planned." Kristina tagged the video with the hashtags "#cheater" and "#trash." At the start of the video, the man leaves his residence and appears to check to see whether everything is in order before escorting the woman out. She seems to kiss the man as they say their goodbyes and walks away, perhaps oblivious that their romantic moment was captured on the doorbell camera.

    The man never imagined his own camera would betray him. "He assumed the camera was turned off," Kristina said in the comments section of her husband's blatant actions. She went on to say that her lover had even built the security system himself.

    Also Read | Upset with repair costs, Tesla owner blows up 2013 Model S with 30 kg dynamite; watch video

    Since the event, Kristina hasn't let her husband back into the house, and she just re-shared the doorbell camera footage. The video has received over 5 million views and has gone viral. People have criticised the man's purported actions.
     

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2021, 9:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Upset with repair costs Tesla owner blows up 2013 Model S with 30 kg dynamite watch video gcw

    Upset with repair costs, Tesla owner blows up 2013 Model S with 30 kg dynamite; watch video

    Thailand Upset employee blows up oil warehouse because she was angry with her boss gcw

    Thailand: Upset employee blows up oil warehouse because she was 'angry' with her boss

    Madhya Pradesh educationist builds Taj Mahal mini replica for his Mumtaz drb

    Madhya Pradesh educationist builds Taj Mahal's mini replica for his 'Mumtaz'

    Bettercom CEO apologises for firing 900 employees over Zoom call says blundered the execution gcw

    Better.com CEO apologises for firing 900 employees over Zoom call, says 'blundered the execution'

    Viral video better dot com CEO fires 900 employees in US India over Zoom call Watch gcw

    Viral video: Better.com CEO fires 900 employees in US and India over Zoom call; Watch

    Recent Stories

    How Spider-Man No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon followed this diet to reduce weight, check out SCJ

    Here's how Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon followed this diet to reduce weight, check out

    Britney Spears bashes her family as she sings a new song [VIDEO]SCJ

    Britney Spears bashes her family as she sings a new song [VIDEO]

    Nearly 15% of young people are suffering from CDV, say doctors drb

    Nearly 15% of young people are suffering from CDV, say doctors

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour drb

    Christmas 2021: 10 traditional cakes from around the world that you must savour

    Yearend Round-Up 2021 the year Indian Air Force bolstered its combat firepower

    Round-Up 2021: The year Indian Air Force bolstered its combat firepower

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon
    Harvard professor Charles Lieber found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Harvard professor, Charles Lieber, found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic before CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon