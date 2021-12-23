Oops! TikTok user catches husband kissing his mistress on home doorbell camera

People deceive. It's always a difficult to digest, whether it's seeing a suspicious text on their phone, smelling another woman's scent on your partner's clothes, or hearing it from a friend.

In the latest news, after analysing footage from their doorbell security camera, a TikTok user claims she caught her spouse cheating on her. Kaylie Kristina, one lady, claims that is exactly what happened to her and posted a video of her husband's adulterous conduct on TikTok.

Kristina said she discovered her husband cheating on her after reviewing their doorbell security camera footage. According to the New York post, Kaylie Kristina, also known as @kaylie271 on TikTok, posted disturbing footage from the camera supposedly showing her husband slipping his scantily-clad mistress out of their marital house in October Post. They appear to be sharing a kiss on the porch, presumably oblivious that the doorbell camera is filming them.

Kristina captioned the first video, "When your hubby is too unwell to go on the family getaway you planned." Kristina tagged the video with the hashtags "#cheater" and "#trash." At the start of the video, the man leaves his residence and appears to check to see whether everything is in order before escorting the woman out. She seems to kiss the man as they say their goodbyes and walks away, perhaps oblivious that their romantic moment was captured on the doorbell camera.

The man never imagined his own camera would betray him. "He assumed the camera was turned off," Kristina said in the comments section of her husband's blatant actions. She went on to say that her lover had even built the security system himself.

Since the event, Kristina hasn't let her husband back into the house, and she just re-shared the doorbell camera footage. The video has received over 5 million views and has gone viral. People have criticised the man's purported actions.

