    Lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro; Internet in awe of viral images

    Christ the Redeemer, Brazil's most famous statue, was struck by lightning on February 10. The breathtaking images of the statue have gone viral on social media, and people are mesmerised by the clicks. check here 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    An astonishing image of a lightning bolt striking Christ the Redeemer,  Brazil's famous statue, has gone viral on social media. The breathtaking images have mesmerised social media users across the globe. The incident happened on February 10; a lightning bolt struck the statue's head, transforming it into a godly figure.

     

    Lightning has struck the Christ the Redeemer statue multiple times in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. A lightning strike damaged the statue's thumb in 2014. Despite the damage, the statue continues to be one of Brazil's most iconic landmarks, drawing millions of tourists there each year to admire its beauty and honour its religious significance. Nearly two million people visit the statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, every year. 

    The image was shared on Twitter by Massimo, and Fernando Braga captured the stunning image. Since the image was posted, it has received over 6 million views and over 183k likes.

     

    The post received many comments saying, "At this point, Zeus or Thor, Jokes aside, this is a fairly common occurrence, being the highest point, and it's simply the luck of having someone doing photography at the right time," one said. Another said, "Wow! Oh just wow!"

     

    The third one said, "What a strike! I appreciate you sharing." While some made jokes, the majority admired the shots. One jokingly said, "I don't think he'll rise again after that." "Mom! Jesus and Thor are back at it! "another said.

     

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2023, 4:26 PM IST
