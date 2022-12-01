Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Korean woman YouTuber harassed on streets of Mumbai; two held after video goes viral

    According to the video, the man can be seen pulling her by her hand and urging her to ride with him on his bike, despite the woman's repeated 'no, no' to resist. As she turned away, the man approached and attempted to kiss her. The woman can be seen struggling to leave the spot. 

    Korean woman YouTuber harassed on streets of Mumbai; two held after video goes viral
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

    Two men were arrested for harassing a Korean woman Youtuber in Mumbai. A man held the woman's hand and attempted to kiss her on the busy streets of Mumbai. The entire incident was captured on video as the woman was making a video at the time. According to reports, the event occurred at 8:00 pm in Khar.

    Following the video, the man can be seen pulling the woman by her hand and urging her to ride with him on his bike, despite the woman's repeated 'no, no' to resist. As she turned away, the man approached and attempted to kiss her. The woman can be seen struggling to leave the spot. 

    Furthermore, as the woman began to walk away, the same man and his friend appeared on a motorbike, offering her a ride despite her 'no, no' appeal. 

    A Twitter user shared the video, and wrote, "Last night, a Korean streamer was harassed by these boys in Khar as she was live streaming in front of 1000+ people. This is disgusting, and they must be held accountable. This cannot be tolerated."

    Retweeting the video, the woman said she tried not to escalate the situation as the accused was with another person. The woman wrote, "On last night's stream, a guy harassed me. I tried not to escalate the matter by leaving as he was with a friend. And some people believed it started because I was too polite and engaged in the conversation. This makes me reconsider streaming."

     

    Following the recent update, both men have been arrested. Police had previously said that they had not received any complaints, but they had taken notice of the incident and begun an investigation.

    According to Mumbai police, "Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari have been arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean lady YouTuber while she was live streaming. Khar Police filed an FIR under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested both."

    According to the Twitter user that tweeted the video, the woman was from South Korea and was live-streaming in the suburban Khar neighbourhood when the incident happened at around 8:00 pm.

    Also read:  'RRR' fever takes over Japan; Youtuber dances to Jr NTR, Ram Charan's song 'Naatu Naatu' (Watch)

    Also read:  Watch: Korean YouTuber's 'cheesy' mishap

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Desi jugaad of makeshift shower has awestruck netizens; watch video - gps

    Desi jugaad of makeshift shower has awestruck netizens; watch video

    Snake steals footwear and rushes like a thief; hilarious video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Snake steals footwear and rushes like a thief; hilarious video goes viral

    Anand Mahindra's latest video shows importance of coordination; watch video here - gps

    Anand Mahindra's latest video shows importance of coordination; watch video here

    Spine-chilling video of 'Ghost Patient' confuses netizens; watch viral video - gps

    Spine-chilling video of 'Ghost Patient' confuses netizens; watch viral video

    Enjoying our sweat : Migrant workers who built Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums - adt

    'Enjoying our sweat': Migrant workers who built Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Election 2022: People of Jambur, a mini African village, celebrate their first opportunity to vote AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: People of Jambur, a mini African village, celebrate their first opportunity to vote

    Malaika Arora's pregnancy FAKE news: Arjun Kapoor shares another cryptic post on Karma- read RBA

    Malaika Arora's pregnancy FAKE news: Arjun Kapoor shares another cryptic post on Karma- read

    World AIDS Day 2022: Importance of practising safe sex in your 20s; find out more here sur

    World AIDS Day 2022: Importance of practising safe sex in your 20s; find out more here

    India G20 presidency begins: PM says agenda will be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented

    India's G20 presidency begins: PM says agenda will be inclusive, decisive, ambitious and action-oriented

    Want to reduce your belly fat? Is liposuction a safe fat-removal treatment? Read this RBA

    Want to reduce your belly fat? Is liposuction a safe fat-removal treatment? Read this

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon