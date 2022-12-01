Korean woman YouTuber harassed on streets of Mumbai; two held after video goes viral

According to the video, the man can be seen pulling her by her hand and urging her to ride with him on his bike, despite the woman's repeated 'no, no' to resist. As she turned away, the man approached and attempted to kiss her. The woman can be seen struggling to leave the spot.

Two men were arrested for harassing a Korean woman Youtuber in Mumbai. A man held the woman's hand and attempted to kiss her on the busy streets of Mumbai. The entire incident was captured on video as the woman was making a video at the time. According to reports, the event occurred at 8:00 pm in Khar.

Following the video, the man can be seen pulling the woman by her hand and urging her to ride with him on his bike, despite the woman's repeated 'no, no' to resist. As she turned away, the man approached and attempted to kiss her. The woman can be seen struggling to leave the spot.

Furthermore, as the woman began to walk away, the same man and his friend appeared on a motorbike, offering her a ride despite her 'no, no' appeal.

A Twitter user shared the video, and wrote, "Last night, a Korean streamer was harassed by these boys in Khar as she was live streaming in front of 1000+ people. This is disgusting, and they must be held accountable. This cannot be tolerated."

Retweeting the video, the woman said she tried not to escalate the situation as the accused was with another person. The woman wrote, "On last night's stream, a guy harassed me. I tried not to escalate the matter by leaving as he was with a friend. And some people believed it started because I was too polite and engaged in the conversation. This makes me reconsider streaming."

Following the recent update, both men have been arrested. Police had previously said that they had not received any complaints, but they had taken notice of the incident and begun an investigation.

According to Mumbai police, "Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari have been arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean lady YouTuber while she was live streaming. Khar Police filed an FIR under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested both."

According to the Twitter user that tweeted the video, the woman was from South Korea and was live-streaming in the suburban Khar neighbourhood when the incident happened at around 8:00 pm.

Also read: 'RRR' fever takes over Japan; Youtuber dances to Jr NTR, Ram Charan's song 'Naatu Naatu' (Watch)

Also read: Watch: Korean YouTuber's 'cheesy' mishap