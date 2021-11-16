  • Facebook
    Is H&M selling kurta as 'jersey shirt dress'? Take a look at how netizens react

    The outfit (only the kurta) costs $34.99 (Rs 2,605). On the other hand, every desi youngster recognised it for what it was: a kurta-pyjama combo.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 12:59 PM IST
    Today is another day, and another Indian costume is hijacked as revolutionary by the fast-fashion industry. Kurtas are considered as a staple of South-East Asian dress while I was growing up. It was a universal, unilateral, flowing fashion statement: wearing a plain button-up kurta always worked, regardless of gender or size. Kurtas are something we've seen all the time in India, whether you wore it for Diwali, to the mosque, or just as your OOTD - until H&M appropriated it and turned it into a 'Jersey Shirt Dress.'

    H&M+ put out a modest button-up kurta and matching pyjama as part of their Plus Size fashion division, just identifying it as "Calf-length garment in soft jersey. Collar, front buttons, and yoke with box pleat at rear. Long sleeves with cuff buttons. Slits on the sides of the hem. Unlined." The outfit (only the kurta) costs $34.99 (Rs 2,605). On the other hand, every desi youngster recognised it for what it was: a kurta-pyjama combo.

    Here;s how netizens reacted: 

    Meanwhile, Sabyasachi is noted for infusing his desi ethenic touch into the fabrics and items he creates. Have you ever thought what would happen if he collaborated with one of the world's largest fashion labels, H&M? 'Fashion' fireworks are unquestionably certain. Sabyasachi is H&M's first Indian designer; representing the age of the global traveller, this new collaboration features a variety of clothes and accessories that any fashion fan will like.

