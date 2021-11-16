Is H&M selling kurta as 'jersey shirt dress'? Take a look at how netizens react

The outfit (only the kurta) costs $34.99 (Rs 2,605). On the other hand, every desi youngster recognised it for what it was: a kurta-pyjama combo.

Today is another day, and another Indian costume is hijacked as revolutionary by the fast-fashion industry. Kurtas are considered as a staple of South-East Asian dress while I was growing up. It was a universal, unilateral, flowing fashion statement: wearing a plain button-up kurta always worked, regardless of gender or size. Kurtas are something we've seen all the time in India, whether you wore it for Diwali, to the mosque, or just as your OOTD - until H&M appropriated it and turned it into a 'Jersey Shirt Dress.'

H&M+ put out a modest button-up kurta and matching pyjama as part of their Plus Size fashion division, just identifying it as "Calf-length garment in soft jersey. Collar, front buttons, and yoke with box pleat at rear. Long sleeves with cuff buttons. Slits on the sides of the hem. Unlined." The outfit (only the kurta) costs $34.99 (Rs 2,605). On the other hand, every desi youngster recognised it for what it was: a kurta-pyjama combo.

