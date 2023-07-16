Sports

Novak Djokovic: 7 memorable quotes by legend on Wimbledon

Image credits: Instagram

What winning Wimbledon means

"Winning Wimbledon is a dream come true, and I am grateful for the incredible support from the fans and my team."

Image credits: Instagram

A journey of triumph and tradition

"Playing at Wimbledon always brings out the best in me; it's a special tournament with so much history and tradition."

Image credits: Instagram

Djokovic's love for grass courts

"The grass courts at Wimbledon are challenging, but I love the unique style of play it demands."

Image credits: Getty

A special place

"Wimbledon holds a special place in my heart, and I always feel the excitement and pressure to perform at my best."

Image credits: Getty

Soaking in the atmosphere

"The atmosphere at Wimbledon is electric, and the Centre Court experience is unparalleled in tennis."

Image credits: Getty

7 Wimbledon titles

"To lift the Wimbledon trophy is a feeling like no other; it's the pinnacle of success in our sport."

Image credits: Getty

Lauding Wimbledon's tradition

"The tradition of Wimbledon is what makes it so iconic; I feel honored to be a part of its legacy."

Image credits: Getty
