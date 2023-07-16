Sports
"Winning Wimbledon is a dream come true, and I am grateful for the incredible support from the fans and my team."
"Playing at Wimbledon always brings out the best in me; it's a special tournament with so much history and tradition."
"The grass courts at Wimbledon are challenging, but I love the unique style of play it demands."
"Wimbledon holds a special place in my heart, and I always feel the excitement and pressure to perform at my best."
"The atmosphere at Wimbledon is electric, and the Centre Court experience is unparalleled in tennis."
"To lift the Wimbledon trophy is a feeling like no other; it's the pinnacle of success in our sport."
"The tradition of Wimbledon is what makes it so iconic; I feel honored to be a part of its legacy."