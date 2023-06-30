Sports

From Gill to Kohli - Favourite football teams of Indian cricketers

Hala Madrid

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is a huge fan of La Liga giants Real Madrid.

You'll never walk alone

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is a huge supporter of Liverpool FC.

Loud, Proud, Loyal

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are supporters of treble-winning Manchester City.

Keep the blue flag flying high

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer is an avid supporter of Chelsea FC; travels to Stamford Bridge for matches often.

The Blues

Indian batting sensation Shubman Gill, who recently visited the PSG dressing room, is also a Chelsea fan.

Victoria Concordia Crescit

Indian batter and Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul is a massive Arsenal fan; visits Emirates Stadium often.

Glory Glory Man United

Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is a Manchester United fan and visits iconic Old Trafford often.

