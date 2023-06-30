From Gill to Kohli - Favourite football teams of Indian cricketers

Sports
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is a huge fan of La Liga giants Real Madrid.
Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is a huge supporter of Liverpool FC.
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are supporters of treble-winning Manchester City.
Indian batter Shreyas Iyer is an avid supporter of Chelsea FC; travels to Stamford Bridge for matches often.
Indian batting sensation Shubman Gill, who recently visited the PSG dressing room, is also a Chelsea fan.
Indian batter and Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul is a massive Arsenal fan; visits Emirates Stadium often.
Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is a Manchester United fan and visits iconic Old Trafford often.