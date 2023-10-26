Sports

7 inspiring quotes by Conor McGregor for every MMA enthusiast

Image credits: Getty

Dominate

"We're not here to take part; we're here to take over."

Image credits: Getty

Doubt

"Doubt is only removed by action. If you're not working, that's when doubt comes in."

Image credits: Getty

Conor's Mantra

"It's not really that much big of a deal - you brush it off and you carry on. It's the fight business. It's ruthless, it's brutal, but it's exciting.

Image credits: Getty

Knockouts

"I don't just knock them out, I pick the round."

Image credits: Getty

No Fear

"I fear no man. If you breathe oxygen, I do not fear you."

Image credits: Getty

No Opponents

"There is no opponent. I just create them as I go."

Image credits: Getty

The McGregor Paradox

"I am cocky in prediction. I am confident in preparation, but I am always humble in victory or defeat."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One