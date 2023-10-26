7 inspiring quotes by Conor McGregor for every MMA enthusiast

Sports
"We're not here to take part; we're here to take over."
"Doubt is only removed by action. If you're not working, that's when doubt comes in."
"It's not really that much big of a deal - you brush it off and you carry on. It's the fight business. It's ruthless, it's brutal, but it's exciting.
"I don't just knock them out, I pick the round."
"I fear no man. If you breathe oxygen, I do not fear you."
"There is no opponent. I just create them as I go."
"I am cocky in prediction. I am confident in preparation, but I am always humble in victory or defeat."