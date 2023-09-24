Sports

Marco Bezzecchi wins MotoGP Bharat: 7 quotes by the Italian racer

Image credits: Getty

MotoGP Dream

"I've always dreamed of racing in MotoGP. It's the pinnacle of motorcycle racing, and I'll give my all to make it there."

Image credits: Getty

Learning from Defeat

"In racing, you learn more from your losses than your victories. Each setback makes you stronger and more determined."

Image credits: Getty

Mental Toughness

"To succeed in MotoGP, you need not only speed but also mental toughness. It's a challenging sport, both physically and mentally."

Image credits: Getty

Seizing Opportunities

"Every race is a new opportunity to prove yourself. You never know what's possible until you push your limits."

Image credits: Getty

Discipline and Focus

"Racing teaches you discipline and focus. It's not just about going fast; it's about making split-second decisions under pressure."

Image credits: Getty

The Thrill of Racing

"The thrill of overtaking and the rush of racing are indescribable. It's a feeling I can't get enough of."

Image credits: Getty

Team Support

"The support of my team and fans means everything to me. We're in this together, and their belief in me is my motivation."

Image credits: Getty
