Samuel Umtiti turns 30: Top 6 performances that defined his career

2016 UEFA European Championship

France vs Germany (July 7, 2016) Umtiti's solid defensive performances contributed to France's success in reaching the Euro 2016 final, although they were runners-up to Portugal.

Barcelona vs Juventus (June 6, 2015)

Umtiti played a key role in defense, helping Barcelona secure a 3-1 victory over Juventus and win the Champions League title.

La Liga 2017-2018

Barcelona's Unbeaten Season Umtiti played a crucial role in Barcelona's unbeaten run in the 2017-2018 La Liga season, showcasing his defensive skills throughout the campaign.

Barcelona vs Manchester United (April 16, 2019)

Umtiti's performance in the quarter-final tie against Manchester United and helped his team progress to the semi-finals.

2018 FIFA World Cup Semifinal: France vs Belgium (July 10, 2018)

Umtiti's defensive contributions were vital in France's 1-0 victory over Belgium, earning them a place in the World Cup final.

2018 FIFA World Cup Final: France vs Croatia (July 15, 2018)

Umtiti scored a crucial goal with a powerful header in the World Cup final, helping France secure a 4-2 victory over Croatia and win the tournament.

