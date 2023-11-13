Sports
France vs Germany (July 7, 2016) Umtiti's solid defensive performances contributed to France's success in reaching the Euro 2016 final, although they were runners-up to Portugal.
Umtiti played a key role in defense, helping Barcelona secure a 3-1 victory over Juventus and win the Champions League title.
Barcelona's Unbeaten Season Umtiti played a crucial role in Barcelona's unbeaten run in the 2017-2018 La Liga season, showcasing his defensive skills throughout the campaign.
Umtiti's performance in the quarter-final tie against Manchester United and helped his team progress to the semi-finals.
Umtiti's defensive contributions were vital in France's 1-0 victory over Belgium, earning them a place in the World Cup final.
Umtiti scored a crucial goal with a powerful header in the World Cup final, helping France secure a 4-2 victory over Croatia and win the tournament.