Sports

02-Oct-2023, 08:05:43 pm

Happy Birthday Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 10 epic one-liners from the legend

Image credits: Getty

Unstoppable Weapon

"I don't need a weapon. I am the weapon."

Image credits: Getty

Lions Don't Compare

"Lions don't compare themselves to humans."

Image credits: Getty

Perfectness

"I can't help but laugh at how perfect I am."

Image credits: Getty

King to Legend

"I came like a king, left like a legend."

Image credits: Getty

Master of His Destiny

"I decide my future. I decide what I want to do. Nobody else."

Image credits: Getty

Shaped by Rosengard

"I'm from Rosengard. We are a product of our environment."

Image credits: Getty

Comparing himself to a Ferrari

"When you buy me, you are buying a Ferrari"

Image credits: Getty

Savoring Every Moment

"I'm just trying to enjoy every moment. Life goes fast."

Image credits: Getty

Ageing Like Fine Wine

"I think I am like wine. The older I get, the better I get."

Image credits: Getty

Aiming for Football Immortality

"I want to be remembered as the greatest footballer ever."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One