Happy Birthday Mauricio Pochettino: 10 quotes by the Argentine

Collective Spirit

"Football is a collective sport. You need the talent of the players, but it's about the team, not the individual."

Pochettino's Mantra

"The badge on the front of the shirt is more important than the name on the back."

Life Lessons

"I always tell the players that football is a metaphor for life. It's not easy. It's about hard work, effort every day, and you need to be ready for the good and the bad moments."

Competitive Mindset

"I am very aggressive in my mind. I am a competitor, and I love to compete. I love to win. I am very aggressive with my mind, my determination, my will to win."

Belief and Trust

"I think the most important thing is to believe and to trust in us, in the way that we play, and then it's so important to be strong in your mind."

Bravery on Display

"We try to win. We are a very brave team. We respect our ideas. We have a clear idea, and we try to fight for it."

Football Philosophy

"In football, sometimes you need to score with your heart."

Keys to Success

"The most important thing is to try to be ready and try to be competitive, to be ready to fight and defend the colours of the club."

