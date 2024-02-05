Happy Birthday Delphine Cascarino: 9 facts about the French footballer

Sports
Delphine Cascarino was born on February 5, 1997, in Marseille, France. She is a French footballer.
Cascarino primarily plays as a forward or winger.
Delphine Cascarino has been associated with Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, one of the most successful women's football clubs globally.
Delphine Cascarino developed her football skills at the Clairefontaine academy, known for nurturing young talents in France.
She made her debut for the French national team in 2017 and has since been a regular presence, contributing to the team's success.
Cascarino has been part of Lyon's continued success, winning multiple league titles and UEFA Women's Champions League trophies with the club.
Known for her versatility on the field, Cascarino is adept at playing various attacking positions, providing a dynamic presence in the forward line.
Delphine Cascarino has been part of historic moments, including Lyon's dominant performances in domestic and international competitions.
While specific individual accolades may vary, Cascarino's consistent performances and contributions to her teams have earned her recognition as a talented footballer.