Sports

Happy Birthday Arsene Wenger: 7 quotes by Arsenal's legendary boss

Image credits: Getty

Football and Beauty

"A football team is like a beautiful woman. When you do not tell her, she forgets she is beautiful."

Image credits: Getty

Wenger's Perspective

"Football is an art, like dancing is an art—but only when it's well done does it become an art."

Image credits: Getty

Turning Life into Art

"I believe the target of anything in life should be to do it so well that it becomes an art."

Image credits: Getty

Wenger's Formula

"To be successful, you have to work hard, but you also need a bit of luck."

Image credits: Getty

Commitment to Arsenal

"I will continue to have a passionate commitment to Arsenal, and next time I will be a supporter—wearing red and white."

Image credits: Getty

Wenger's Philosophy

"It's not really my problem, what people think of me."

Image credits: Getty

Nurturing Young Talent

"Young players need freedom of expression to develop as creative players. They should be encouraged to try skills without fear of failure."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One