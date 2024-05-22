Sports

Happy Birthday Rubens Barrichello: 10 quotes by the Brazilian racer

Barrichello on Racing

"In racing, I wanted to be a winner and to be a winner, you have to be willing to roll the dice."

Ageless Wisdom

"Age is just a number. It's totally irrelevant unless, of course, you happen to be a bottle of wine."

Embracing Risk

"You have to take risks."
 

Barrichello's Racing Philosophy

"I'd rather lose a race going fast enough to win it than win a race going slow enough to lose it."

Decision making

"When you're not happy, you need to make decisions. When you're happy, you don't make decisions."

Ageless Ambition

"I am never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream."

Racing Cars Horsepower

"A racing car is an animal with a thousand adjustments."

Racing Analogy

"You never know how a horse will pull until you hook him to a heavy load."

Racing Strategy

"The secret to winning races: anticipate, go faster than anyone else, and be consistent."

Reflecting on Success

"Sometimes you need to press pause to let everything sink in."

