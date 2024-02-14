What are nano tiles used in BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi?

Middle East
The glimpse of Sanatan and the miracle of science can be seen together in UAE's first Hindu temple of BAPS.
More than 300 high-tech sensors have been installed at every level of the temple to measure temperature, pressure and seismic activity.
All the sensors installed to measure earthquakes in the temple will provide live data for research. If any earthquake occurs in that area the temple will know about it.
The temple features nano tiles and heavy glass panels, combining traditional aesthetic stone structures with modern functionality while being heat resistant.
Despite extreme temperatures in the UAE, devotees will not face any problem walking on nano tiles even in summer. Non-ferrous materials have also been used in the temple.
The holy water of Ganga-Yamuna is flowing on both sides of the temple, transported from India in large containers. There is also a ghat-shaped amphitheatre on the side of Ganga.