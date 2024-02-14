Middle East

What are nano tiles used in BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi?

Glimpse of Sanatan and science in Abu Dhabi temple

The glimpse of Sanatan and the miracle of science can be seen together in UAE's first Hindu temple of BAPS.

Earthquake measuring sensors in Abu Dhabi temple

More than 300 high-tech sensors have been installed at every level of the temple to measure temperature, pressure and seismic activity. 

How will the sensor work?

All the sensors installed to measure earthquakes in the temple will provide live data for research. If any earthquake occurs in that area the temple will know about it.

What are the nano tiles in the temple?

The temple features nano tiles and heavy glass panels, combining traditional aesthetic stone structures with modern functionality while being heat resistant.

What is the benefit of nano tiles?

Despite extreme temperatures in the UAE, devotees will not face any problem walking on nano tiles even in summer. Non-ferrous materials have also been used in the temple.

Holy waters of Ganga-Yamuna

The holy water of Ganga-Yamuna is flowing on both sides of the temple, transported from India in large containers. There is also a ghat-shaped amphitheatre on the side of Ganga.

