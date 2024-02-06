Middle East

All you need to know about BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Image credits: Instagram/BAPS Hindu Mandir

Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14. The mandir can host 10000 people. 

Image credits: Instagram/BAPS Hindu Mandir

Traditional stone Mandir

It is the first traditional Hindu stone mandir in the whole of West Asia or the Middle East.
 

Image credits: Instagram/BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi

Construction by whom?

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is constructing the temple on a 27-acre plot of land in Abu Mureikhah.
 

Image credits: Instagram/BAPS Hindu Mandir

Estimated Cost of Construction

The temple has been constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 700 crores. It features seven spires representing each Emirate of the country.
 

Image credits: Instagram/BAPS Hindu Mandir

Marble carvings adorn the facade

Beautiful marble carvings, created by Indian artisans from over 25,000 pieces of stone, adorn the facade of the shrine.
 

Image credits: Instagram/BAPS Hindu mandir

Pink sandstone from Rajasthan

Substantial amounts of pink sandstone were transported from northern Rajasthan to Abu Dhabi for its durability against scorching temperatures reaching up to 50 °C (122 °F).
 

Image credits: Instagram/ BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi

Deities in the temple

Lord Swaminarayan, Ram-Sita, Radha-Krishna, Lakshmana, Hanuman, Shiva-Parvati, Ganesha, Kartikeya, Padmavati-Venkateshwara, Jagannath, and Ayyappa.
 

Image credits: Instagram/BAPS Hindu Mandir

Other architectural features

Two ghumats (domes), seven shikars (spires) - symbolic of the seven Emirates in UAE, 12 samrans and 402 pillars.

Image credits: Facebook/BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi
Find Next One