Lifestyle
It is immensely popular across the country. It consists of a deep fried potato fritter (Vada) that is sandwiched in between soft and fluffy Indian bread known as Pav.
Don’t we all crave for it once in a while? Pav Bhaji, a famous food dish is quite a favorite street food. And the taste of it at the local shacks can’t be beaten by restaurants.
You just can’t miss this delight of the street food in Delhi that we call dahi bhalla. The sweet curd and mix of sweet red and tangy green chutney on top of soaked dal vada.
Gol gappes are the king of any street food and it is the must include food item in the Delhi famous street food list.
One of the good street food in Delhi is its famous aloo tikki. You just can’t forgo this flavor assault and then regret later.
This popular snack though originally originated in Gujarat. It is quite a spicy street snack where the mixture goes inside a pav and is served with chutney.
When we are talking about street food, how can we forget our very favorite Paneer Tikka! Grilled in a tandoor, marinated with spices, how it melts in one’s mout