Year Ender 2023: 7 safest cities of India to travel alone

Lifestyle
Explore India's safest gems! From Kolkata to Bengaluru, these 7 cities redefine solo travel security. Embrace the journey with confidence and tranquility
Kolkata, securing the top spot for the third consecutive year, exhibits exceptional dedication to public safety
Chennai, holding the second position, maintains a commendable safety record. Despite a slightly higher IPC rate compared to Kolkata, the city prioritizes safety measures
Coimbatore ranks third, showcasing a commitment to public welfare. The city's proactive approach to crime prevention is reflected in its moderate IPC rate
Surat, securing the fourth position, maintains a favorable safety profile. The city's relatively low IPC rate indicates effective law enforcement measures
Pune, at the fifth position, upholds a noteworthy commitment to public safety. Despite a slightly higher IPC rate, the city implements robust measures to curb crime
Hyderabad, ranking sixth, demonstrates a substantial focus on safety. The city's moderate IPC rate is indicative of effective law enforcement
Bengaluru, securing the seventh spot, maintains a proactive stance on public safety. Despite a higher IPC rate compared to other cities on the list, it is relatively safer