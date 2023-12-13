Lifestyle

Year Ender 2023: 7 safest cities of India to travel alone

Explore India's safest gems! From Kolkata to Bengaluru, these 7 cities redefine solo travel security. Embrace the journey with confidence and tranquility

Kolkata (IPC Rate: 78.2)

Kolkata, securing the top spot for the third consecutive year, exhibits exceptional dedication to public safety

Chennai (IPC Rate: 178.5)

Chennai, holding the second position, maintains a commendable safety record. Despite a slightly higher IPC rate compared to Kolkata, the city prioritizes safety measures

Coimbatore (IPC Rate: 211.2)

Coimbatore ranks third, showcasing a commitment to public welfare. The city's proactive approach to crime prevention is reflected in its moderate IPC rate

Surat (IPC Rate: 215.3)

Surat, securing the fourth position, maintains a favorable safety profile. The city's relatively low IPC rate indicates effective law enforcement measures

Pune (IPC Rate: 219.3)

Pune, at the fifth position, upholds a noteworthy commitment to public safety. Despite a slightly higher IPC rate, the city implements robust measures to curb crime

Hyderabad (IPC Rate: 266.7)

Hyderabad, ranking sixth, demonstrates a substantial focus on safety. The city's moderate IPC rate is indicative of effective law enforcement

Bengaluru (IPC Rate: 337.3)

Bengaluru, securing the seventh spot, maintains a proactive stance on public safety. Despite a higher IPC rate compared to other cities on the list, it is relatively safer

