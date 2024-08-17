Global Storm Tracker: 7 places that brace the highest number of storms

Lifestyle

7 places in the world that brace the highest number of storms

Northwest Pacific Basin

Northwest Pacific Basin experiences most tropical cyclones, averaging 26 typhoons annually. Philippines, Japan, and China face destructive storms due to region’s warm ocean waters

Atlantic Basin

The Atlantic Basin, particularly Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, sees around 12 named storms each year. This area, including the southeastern United States, is a hotspot for hurricanes

Bay of Bengal

The Bay of Bengal witnesses severe cyclones, with an average of 5 annually. Coastal regions of India, Bangladesh, Myanmar are most affected, facing catastrophic winds and floods

Eastern Pacific Basin

The Eastern Pacific Basin, especially the coasts of Mexico and Central America, experiences around 15 tropical storms annually. These storms often form off the western coast

South Pacific Basin

The South Pacific Basin, including Fiji, Vanuatu, faces about 9 tropical cyclones yearly. The region’s warm waters, weather patterns create environment where storms develop

Northern Indian Ocean

The Northern Indian Ocean, particularly the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, sees around 5 to 7 cyclones each year. These storms impact countries like India, Sri Lanka, and Oman

Australian Region

The Australian region, covering Indian Ocean to Pacific, endures approximately 10 tropical cyclones annually. Northern Australia is especially vulnerable

