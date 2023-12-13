Lifestyle

Vietnam to Thailand: 7 cheapest countries to live in

Explore affordability and cultural richness from Vietnam to Thailand, as we unveil the 7 cheapest countries beckoning those seeking budget-friendly living experiences

Vietnam

Vietnam has been known for its low cost of living, especially in cities like Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi

Thailand

While certain areas like Bangkok and popular tourist destinations may be more expensive, overall, Thailand offers a reasonable cost of living

Mexico

Many parts of Mexico are considered affordable, especially in smaller towns and cities. Cities like Mérida, Oaxaca, and Guanajuato are known for being budget-friendly

Colombia

Cities like Medellín and Bogotá in Colombia are often cited as affordable places to live. The cost of living is generally lower compared to many Western countries

Indonesia

Indonesia, particularly places like Bali and Yogyakarta, offers a relatively low cost of living. Accommodation and food are typically affordable

India

India, with its diverse cities and regions, offers a wide range of living costs. Many smaller cities and towns have a significantly lower cost of living

Cambodia

Phnom Penh, Siem Reap in Cambodia are known for affordability. The cost of living, including rent, food, and transportation, is generally lower compared to many Western countries

