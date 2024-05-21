Mango to Banana: 5 fruit Raitas to try THIS Summer

Lifestyle
Beat heat with refreshing fruit raitas! Try Mango, Pomegranate, Banana, Watermelon, and Pineapple raitas for a delicious, cooling, and nutritious summer treat. Enjoy the flavors
Mix diced mangoes with yogurt, add roasted cumin powder, salt, and black salt to taste. Garnish with chopped mint leaves
Combine pomegranate seeds with yogurt. Add roasted cumin powder, salt, and chaat masala. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves
Mix sliced bananas with yogurt. Add honey, chopped almonds, and cardamom powder. For extra richness, you can add a pinch of saffron soaked in warm milk
Mix diced watermelon with yogurt. Add roasted cumin powder, salt, and chopped green chilies (if using). Garnish with chopped mint leaves
Combine chopped pineapple with yogurt. Add roasted cumin powder, salt, and chopped green chilies (if using). Garnish with grated coconut