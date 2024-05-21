Lifestyle

Mango to Banana: 5 fruit Raitas to try THIS Summer

Beat heat with refreshing fruit raitas! Try Mango, Pomegranate, Banana, Watermelon, and Pineapple raitas for a delicious, cooling, and nutritious summer treat. Enjoy the flavors

Image credits: Pixabay

Mango Raita

Mix diced mangoes with yogurt, add roasted cumin powder, salt, and black salt to taste. Garnish with chopped mint leaves

Pomegranate Raita

Combine pomegranate seeds with yogurt. Add roasted cumin powder, salt, and chaat masala. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves

Banana Raita

Mix sliced bananas with yogurt. Add honey, chopped almonds, and cardamom powder. For extra richness, you can add a pinch of saffron soaked in warm milk

Watermelon Raita

Mix diced watermelon with yogurt. Add roasted cumin powder, salt, and chopped green chilies (if using). Garnish with chopped mint leaves

Pineapple Raita

Combine chopped pineapple with yogurt. Add roasted cumin powder, salt, and chopped green chilies (if using). Garnish with grated coconut

