You can choose this type of designer zari work Banarasi saree in the summer wedding season. This type of saree will give a stylish look and you can take it in many colors.
If you are going to a party or wedding function, you can style a plain satin saree like this. Such a saree in satin fabric will be available in the range of 1000.
You can choose this type of evergreen printed saree design in light color and lightweight. You will find chiffon, georgette and cotton fabric in it.
Heavy pallu work saree can be the best option to get a new and stylish look. You can choose this saree to get cool in the summer season.
Stunning Puff Sleeve Blouses for Your First Look
Stylish Outfits Inspired by Kajol
5 Post-Dinner Mistakes That Can Make You Sick
Earth Day 2025: Wishes, quotes, images to share with loved ones