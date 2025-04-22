English

Urmila looks like an angel in these 7 sarees

Urmila Matondkar stuns in a beautiful saree.
lifestyle Apr 22 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:instagram
Zari Work Banarasi Saree

You can choose this type of designer zari work Banarasi saree in the summer wedding season. This type of saree will give a stylish look and you can take it in many colors.

Image credits: Instagram
Designer Net Saree Design

This designer net saree is the best party option. Also, glitter work has been done to create designs in it. With such design options, you can buy many sarees for Rs 1,500.
Image credits: instagram
Star Work Silver Shimmery Saree

This saree has very beautiful star work done. This type of saree is best to wear in the summer season and you can buy it with many design options at a price of Rs 2,000.
Image credits: Instagram
Stylish Belt with Satin Saree

If you are going to a party or wedding function, you can style a plain satin saree like this. Such a saree in satin fabric will be available in the range of 1000. 

Image credits: Instagram
Evergreen Printed Saree Design

You can choose this type of evergreen printed saree design in light color and lightweight. You will find chiffon, georgette and cotton fabric in it.

Image credits: Instagram
Moon Print Kanjeevaram Saree

You can also choose this type of Kanjeevaram saree in lightweight. This saree has very beautiful moon print work done. You will get a full traditional look in it.
Image credits: Instagram
Heavy Pallu Work Saree

Heavy pallu work saree can be the best option to get a new and stylish look. You can choose this saree to get cool in the summer season.

Image credits: Instagram

