United States to India: 6 countries with unique powers

United States

The U.S. is a global superpower with significant military, economic, and cultural influence. It has the world's largest economy and a leading military force.

China

China has emerged as a major global power with a rapidly growing economy, significant military capabilities, and a strong presence in international trade.

Russia

Russia has significant energy resources and a strategic presence in global affairs, particularly in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Germany

 As the largest economy in Europe and a key player in the European Union, Germany has substantial economic power and technological expertise.

India

India has a growing economy, significant technological advancements, and a substantial military presence. It plays a crucial role in regional and global geopolitics.

Japan

Japan is known for its technological innovation, economic strength, and cultural influence. It has an impact on global technology, automotive industries, and cultural exports.

