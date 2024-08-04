Which are the world's most exclusive credit cards and why?

Lifestyle
For the affluent, credit cards extend purchasing power beyond mere financial transactions, granting access to an exclusive realm of benefits and services.
The person owning this card should have at least $1 million in a coutts account.
This credit card is given on invitation only and the ones who can spend $10 million in investable assets with JP Morgan.
This credit card is given on invitation only and for the ones who can spend several hundred thousand dollars annually.
Incorporates a genuine diamond within its design conferring upon its holders an unlimited spending capacity.