Which are the world's most exclusive credit cards and why?

Exclusive credit cards

For the affluent, credit cards extend purchasing power beyond mere financial transactions, granting access to an exclusive realm of benefits and services.

Coutts World Silk Card

The person owning this card should have at least $1 million in a coutts account.

JP Morgan Reserve card

This credit card is given on invitation only and the ones who can spend $10 million in investable assets with JP Morgan.

American Express Centurion

This credit card is given on invitation only and for the ones who can spend several hundred thousand dollars annually. 

Dubai First Royal MasterCard

Incorporates a genuine diamond within its design conferring upon its holders an unlimited spending capacity.

