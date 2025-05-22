English

Trendy Butterfly Mehndi Designs for Front and Back Hand

lifestyle May 22 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Pinterest
Create Butterfly Mehndi Design on Hands

If you want to apply mini and trendy mehndi on your hands, you can apply fine mehndi on your fingers and create a beautiful mesh butterfly in the middle.
Image credits: Pinterest
Tattoo Mehndi Design

If you want to create a tattoo design mehndi on your wrist instead of your hands, you can make a beautiful butterfly like this. 

Image credits: Pinterest
Arabic Style Butterfly Mehndi

Create a star shape from your finger to the bottom of your hand and complete your mehndi by making a flying butterfly at the end.
Image credits: Pinterest
Back Hand Mehndi Design

If you want to apply a beautiful butterfly design mehndi on the back of your palm, make a large butterfly in the center and fill it with mehndi using a fine cone. 

Image credits: Pinterest
Butterfly Mehndi Design

Make small butterflies on the back of your hand and add some dots in between. Complete your mehndi look by adding details on your fingers.
Image credits: Pinterest
3D Butterfly Mehndi Design

You can also apply this type of 3D pattern butterfly mehndi on the back of your hand. Connect the mehndi by adding details and dots on your fingers to achieve a beautiful look.
Image credits: Pinterest

