Top Baby Boy Names with Style and Charm

lifestyle May 22 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Freepik
Daksh

One who is skilled and capable in every task.

Image credits: Freepik
Veer

Brave and fearless warrior.

Image credits: Freepik
Yug

Symbol of time or era.

Image credits: unsplash
Aarush

The first golden ray of morning.

Image credits: unsplash
Nivan

One who is filled with peace and purity.

Image credits: unsplash
Hridaan

Full of heart, kind nature.

Image credits: pinterest
Kiaan

Bright and wise like a king.

Image credits: pinterest
Rivan

Calm and spiritually balanced.

Image credits: unsplash
Ehaan

A sign of new beginnings and hope.

Image credits: unsplash

