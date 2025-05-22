Top Baby Boy Names with Style and Charm

One who is skilled and capable in every task.
Brave and fearless warrior.
Symbol of time or era.
The first golden ray of morning.
One who is filled with peace and purity.
Full of heart, kind nature.
Bright and wise like a king.
Calm and spiritually balanced.
A sign of new beginnings and hope.
