Mehndi Trends 2025: 5 lotus designs you must try

This design, with a mandala in the center of the back of the hand and layered lotus petals on top, is the perfect blend of modern and traditional.
Choose this amazing mehndi with a bracelet-like circular design near the wrist and a lotus on the palm. It will look very graceful on your hands.
This Full Hand Lotus mehndi design will look amazing on the entire palm and upper part of the hand. You must try this traditional and glam design.
You can also choose a design like this that flows like a vine on the fingers and wrist. Make a big lotus in the middle of it. This will give you a smart and elegant style.
A big simple lotus in the middle of the palm, with light vines or leaf designs around it, is also the best. This pattern will give a feeling of auspicious sign.
Aditi Rao Hydari inspired 6 blouse designs for Vat Savitri Vrat
Rani Chatterjee's Saree Inspiration for Vat Savitri Vrat
Flaunt Your Style with Frill Blouses
2025 Mehndi Trends: 5 Lotus Designs to Try