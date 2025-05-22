English

Mehndi Trends 2025: 5 lotus designs you must try

lifestyle May 22 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:pinterest
Lotus + Mandala Fusion Mehndi

This design, with a mandala in the center of the back of the hand and layered lotus petals on top, is the perfect blend of modern and traditional.

Image credits: instagram
Lotus Wrist Cuff Mehndi Design

Choose this amazing mehndi with a bracelet-like circular design near the wrist and a lotus on the palm. It will look very graceful on your hands.

Image credits: instagram
Full Hand Lotus Mehndi Design

This Full Hand Lotus mehndi design will look amazing on the entire palm and upper part of the hand. You must try this traditional and glam design.

Image credits: Asianet News
Arabic Lotus Trail Mehndi

You can also choose a design like this that flows like a vine on the fingers and wrist. Make a big lotus in the middle of it. This will give you a smart and elegant style.

Image credits: pinterest
Minimal Lotus Palm Design Mehndi

A big simple lotus in the middle of the palm, with light vines or leaf designs around it, is also the best. This pattern will give a feeling of auspicious sign.

Image credits: instagram

