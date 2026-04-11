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Job abroad + great life? These countries are top options for 2026

Many Indians dream of working abroad for better pay and a great lifestyle. This story lists the top countries that could be great options for you in 2026.
lifestyle Apr 11 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:Getty
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The 7 best countries for Indians to build a career and settle down

If you’re planning to settle abroad, GoOverseas data highlights top countries for Indians in 2026 offering strong career opportunities and better quality of life.

Image credits: Getty
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New Zealand: For a peaceful life and a balanced work culture

New Zealand is a paradise for people who want to enjoy life while they work. There's a high demand for jobs in tech, healthcare, education, and skilled trades here.

Image credits: Getty
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Netherlands: Smart infra and an international vibe

If you want a organised life, the Netherlands is a great option. Its cities are hubs for international businesses and startups. The country is famous for its flexible work style.

Image credits: Getty
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South Korea: A solid mix of tech and culture

South Korea offers a fast-growing economy and vibrant K-culture, with strong job opportunities in tech, manufacturing, and education, but expect a fast-paced lifestyle.

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Australia: High salary and a fantastic lifestyle

Australia remains a top expat destination, offering strong opportunities in healthcare, IT, engineering, and education, along with beautiful beaches, parks, and outdoor living.

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Germany: Strong economy and solid job security

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, offers strong opportunities in engineering, IT, research, and manufacturing, along with great work-life balance and public services.

Image credits: Getty
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Brazil: A vibrant culture with new opportunities

Brazil is ideal for those seeking cultural diversity, with job opportunities in energy, agriculture and creative sectors though adapting to language and systems can be challenging.

Image credits: Getty
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Denmark: One of the world's happiest countries

Denmark is known for its high happiness and quality of life, offering strong jobs in green energy, IT, and pharma, with high salaries and security despite higher living costs

Image credits: Getty

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