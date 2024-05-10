Lifestyle

Bengaluru Rains: 7 yummy snacks to enjoy during rainy evenings

Here are seven yummy snacks perfect for rainy days.

Image credits: Freepik

Garlic Bread with Cheese Dip

Garlic bread with creamy cheese dip is cosy. Homemade or store-bought garlic bread is usually a hit, and the creamy dip adds added decadence.

Image credits: Getty

Maggi Noodles

Make a quick and warm bowl of Maggi noodles, a popular instant meal. Add your favourite veggies, spices, and sauces for a tasty rainy-day meal.

Image credits: Getty

Samosas

Enjoy spicy potato and pea samosas. While watching the rain, these savoury cakes are great with tamarind or mint-coriander chutney.

Image credits: pinterest

Masala Chai (Spiced Tea)

Indian masala chai is a warming drink made from black tea leaves, milk, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves. Serve it with your favourite biscuits or cookies for a tasty snack.

Image credits: Getty

Bhajiyas (Fritters)

Bhajiyas, like pakoras, are prepared with gramme flour batter and may include eggplant, green chilies or paneer. These crunchy, soft snacks are excellent for rainy days.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Hot Chocolate with Marshmallows

Indulge in a rich and creamy cup of hot chocolate topped with fluffy marshmallows. It's the perfect sweet treat to cozy up with while listening to the sound of raindrops outside.

Image credits: Freepik

Pakoras (Fritters)

Enjoy crispy and flavorful pakoras made with vegetables like potatoes, onions, spinach, or cauliflower. Dip them in a spicy green chutney or tangy tamarind sauce for an extra kick.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One