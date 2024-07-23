Spinach to Papaya: 7 foods that help increase platelet count naturally

Lifestyle
A healthy platelet count is vital for blood clotting. Certain foods can naturally boost platelet levels. Here are seven foods that can help increase your platelet count
Papaya, and particularly its leaves, are renowned for their ability to boost platelet counts. The fruit is rich in vitamins C and E, antioxidants that support the immune system
Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants and vitamins, particularly vitamin C, which helps in boosting the immune system and increasing platelet production
Spinach is rich in vitamin K, essential for proper blood clotting, increasing platelet production. Consuming spinach can help enhance your blood’s clotting ability, overall health
Pumpkin is rich in vitamins A and C, which help regulate platelet production and boost the immune system. The antioxidants in pumpkin support overall blood health
Beetroot is rich in iron, folate, and antioxidants, which are crucial for blood health and increasing platelet count. The natural nitrates in beetroot also improve blood flow
Wheatgrass is a potent source of chlorophyll, which has a similar structure to hemoglobin, helps in increasing platelet count. Its has high nutri content
Sesame oil is rich in nutrients like copper, magnesium, zinc, which help increase platelet production. It also contains healthy fats, antioxidants that support overall blood health