7 Hairstyles Inspired by Shivangi Joshi

lifestyle May 18 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Instagram
Fishtail Braided Hairstyle

This fishtail braid is perfect for weddings, parties, or even traditional ceremonies. Accessorize it for an extra touch.

Image credits: Instagram
Curly Hair Look

If you have long hair and want to stand out at a party, try this voluminous curly look. It'll make you the party queen.

Image credits: Instagram
Twisted Braided Hairstyle

If you're not a fan of regular braids, this twisted hairstyle looks stylish and glamorous.

Image credits: Instagram
High Bun Hairstyle

Instead of leaving your hair open, try a high bun like Shivangi Joshi. It's comfortable and stylish, perfect for summer.

Image credits: Instagram
Braided Bun with Bangs

A braided bun looks lovely for weddings, parties, and other special occasions, especially with a saree.

Image credits: Instagram
Bun with Pearl Pins

This bun hairstyle with pearl pins looks elegant and glamorous, perfect for a traditional yet stylish look.

Image credits: Instagram
High Ponytail with Bangs

For a cute look at the office, college, or a date, try this high ponytail inspired by Shivangi Joshi.

Image credits: Instagram

