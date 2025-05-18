This fishtail braid is perfect for weddings, parties, or even traditional ceremonies. Accessorize it for an extra touch.
If you have long hair and want to stand out at a party, try this voluminous curly look. It'll make you the party queen.
If you're not a fan of regular braids, this twisted hairstyle looks stylish and glamorous.
Instead of leaving your hair open, try a high bun like Shivangi Joshi. It's comfortable and stylish, perfect for summer.
A braided bun looks lovely for weddings, parties, and other special occasions, especially with a saree.
This bun hairstyle with pearl pins looks elegant and glamorous, perfect for a traditional yet stylish look.
For a cute look at the office, college, or a date, try this high ponytail inspired by Shivangi Joshi.
