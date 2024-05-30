Risk of eating Momos during summer: Here's what you need to know

Lifestyle
Exposed to high temperatures, street-side momos can harbour germs, leading to food poisoning and illness.
Raw meat used in momos increases the risk of gastric infections and discomfort, potentially leading to food poisoning.
Cheap water and low-quality meat used in momos can harbour harmful bacteria like E. coli, posing health risks.
Momos often contain additives like MSG, which can lead to obesity and various health issues including nervousness and chest pain.
Improperly cooked cabbage in momos can carry tapeworms, causing abdominal pain, nausea, and other symptoms.
Momos made from maida flour contain harmful chemicals that can affect insulin production, increasing the risk of diabetes.
Be aware of the potential health risks associated with consuming momos during the summer and make informed choices for your well-being.