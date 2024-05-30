 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Risk of eating Momos during summer: Here's what you need to know

Food poisoning concerns

Exposed to high temperatures, street-side momos can harbour germs, leading to food poisoning and illness.
 

Dangers posed by Raw meat

Raw meat used in momos increases the risk of gastric infections and discomfort, potentially leading to food poisoning.

Beware of contaminated ingredients

Cheap water and low-quality meat used in momos can harbour harmful bacteria like E. coli, posing health risks.

Harmful additives

Momos often contain additives like MSG, which can lead to obesity and various health issues including nervousness and chest pain.

Threat of tapeworms

Improperly cooked cabbage in momos can carry tapeworms, causing abdominal pain, nausea, and other symptoms.

Risk of Diabetes

Momos made from maida flour contain harmful chemicals that can affect insulin production, increasing the risk of diabetes.
 

Stay informed, stay healthy

Be aware of the potential health risks associated with consuming momos during the summer and make informed choices for your well-being.

Image credits: Freepik
