Deepika Padukone birthday: 7 men she dated before marrying Ranveer

Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Mallya

Deepika was romantically related to Siddharth during her Bollywood debut. Their passionate kiss during an IPL match sent shockwaves over the internet.

Deepika Padukone and Nihar Pandya

Deepika met model Nihar Pandya in Mumbai after arriving from Bengaluru. They reportedly spent over three years together, even though they were in a live-in at one point.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

It was perhaps Deepika's most significant romance before Ranveer. Deepika got a nape tattoo. They split in 2009 after two years together.

Deepika Padukone and Upen Patel

Deepika and Upen Patel's reported romance, which started with a passionate photo shoot, never materialised. Perhaps the photographs' chemistry encouraged these rumours.

Deepika Padukone and Yuvraj Singh

Their hectic schedules ended their alleged relationship. Yuvraj stated in an interview that they didn't have enough time to decide if it was a long-term relationship.

Deepika Padukone and M.S. Dhoni

Deepika and Dhoni were rumoured to have dated briefly. Dhoni publicly confessed to liking her, generating rumours of a Deepika-Dhoni-Yuvraj Singh love triangle.

Deepika Padukone and Muzammil Ibrahim

According to reports, Kashmiri model Muzammil Ibrahim and Deepika briefly dated in the early 2000s. In 2007, Ibrahim confessed to dating DP but did not reveal why they broke up. 

