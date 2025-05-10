English

Sun-Kissed Destiny: Meaningful Names for Your Son

lifestyle May 10 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:pinterest
English

Chitrath

Chitrath refers to a person with brilliance and capabilities like the sun. It's a traditional name.

Image credits: unsplash
English

Dinesh

If your son's name starts with 'D,' you can name him Dinesh, another name for the sun. Dinesh means lord of the day.

Image credits: unsplash
English

Divakar

In many scriptures, the Sun God is also called Divakar. You can consider this name for your son.

Image credits: pinterest
English

Ishan

Ishan refers to Lord Shiva, the sun, Lord Vishnu, fire, and a ruler who is generous and prosperous. This name is an excellent option for your son.

Image credits: pinterest
English

Ivan

Ivan refers to someone blessed with God's grace and glory. The name means 'one who receives God's glory'.

Image credits: pinterest
English

Mihir

Mihir is another excellent and unique name for a son. It means 'sun'.

Image credits: pinterest

7 DIY Moisturizers for Soft, Glowing Skin

Mother's Day 2025: Messages and Wishes

Jacqueline Fernandez Braid Hairstyles

Adah Sharma's 8 Stunning Lehenga Looks