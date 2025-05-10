Chitrath refers to a person with brilliance and capabilities like the sun. It's a traditional name.
If your son's name starts with 'D,' you can name him Dinesh, another name for the sun. Dinesh means lord of the day.
In many scriptures, the Sun God is also called Divakar. You can consider this name for your son.
Ishan refers to Lord Shiva, the sun, Lord Vishnu, fire, and a ruler who is generous and prosperous. This name is an excellent option for your son.
Ivan refers to someone blessed with God's grace and glory. The name means 'one who receives God's glory'.
Mihir is another excellent and unique name for a son. It means 'sun'.
