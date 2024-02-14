Lifestyle

Aloe Vera to Money Plant-7 lucky plants to keep in your living room

These seven fortunate plants are prevalent in living rooms.

Image credits: Instagram

Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)

Jade Plant, often known as the Money Tree or Friendship Tree, symbolises luck and wealth in Chinese culture.

Image credits: Freepik

Peace Lily

Peace Lily is not only beautiful but also symbolizes peace, harmony, and good fortune.

Image credits: social media

Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

The Snake Plant is known for its air-purifying properties and is believed to bring good luck and positive energy into the home. 

Image credits: social media

Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana)

Lucky Bamboo is a famous Feng Shui plant for luck and wealth. Growing it in water and training it into intricate designs gives the living space a beautiful touch.

Image credits: Getty

Ficus elastica (Rubber Plant)

The Rubber Plant is believed to attract financial prosperity and abundance. Its large, glossy leaves and upright growth habit make it a striking focal point in the living room.

Image credits: Getty

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is not only known for its medicinal properties but also for its ability to ward off negative energy and bring good luck and prosperity. 

 

Image credits: Getty

Money Plant (Epipremnum aureum)

Also known as Devil's Ivy, the Money Plant is believed to bring wealth, prosperity, and good luck. 
 

Image credits: social media
Find Next One