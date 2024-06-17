Omelet to Chia Pudding: 7 protein Breakfast ideas for Weight Loss

Lifestyle
Discover seven protein-packed breakfast ideas perfect for weight loss. These nutritious options will keep you satisfied and energized all morning long
Mix chia seeds with almond milk and let sit overnight. In the morning, top with fresh berries and a sprinkle of nuts. Chia seeds are rich in protein, fiber
Top a slice of whole-grain toast with mashed avocado and a few slices of smoked salmon. Sprinkle with lemon juice and capers for extra flavor
Cook quinoa in almond milk and top with nuts, seeds, and a drizzle of honey. Quinoa is a complete protein and provides a good dose of fiber
Serve a cup of low-fat cottage cheese with sliced peaches or berries. Cottage cheese is high in protein and low in fat, making it a perfect choice for weight loss
Blend a scoop of protein powder with almond milk, a banana, a handful of spinach, and a tablespoon of almond butter. This smoothie is quick, easy
Whisk together egg whites or whole eggs and cook with a mix of spinach, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. Add a little low-fat cheese for extra protein
Layer Greek yogurt with fresh berries, a sprinkle of chia seeds, and a handful of granola. Greek yogurt is packed with protein, while the berries add fiber