Milkweed to Lavender: 7 flowers that attract butterflies

Creating a butterfly-friendly garden enhances outdoor space while supporting local ecosystems. Choose flowers like Butterfly Bush, Lantana to attract butterflies

Butterfly Bush (Buddleja)

As the name suggests, this shrub produces long spikes of colorful flowers that butterflies find irresistible

Milkweed (Asclepias)

Essential for monarch butterflies, milkweed produces clusters of small, fragrant flowers that are rich in nectar

Lavender (Lavandula)

Known for its aromatic purple flowers, lavender attracts butterflies while adding beauty and fragrance to your garden

Zinnia

These bright, daisy-like flowers come in various colors and are excellent for attracting butterflies due to their abundant nectar

Verbena

Verbena produces clusters of small, colorful flowers that butterflies adore, making it a popular choice for butterfly gardens

Coneflower (Echinacea)

Besides being popular in herbal medicine, coneflowers attract butterflies with their large, daisy-like blooms

Lantana

Lantana flowers come in vibrant clusters and are known for their ability to attract butterflies and other pollinators

