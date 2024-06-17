Milkweed to Lavender: 7 flowers that attract butterflies

Lifestyle
Creating a butterfly-friendly garden enhances outdoor space while supporting local ecosystems. Choose flowers like Butterfly Bush, Lantana to attract butterflies
As the name suggests, this shrub produces long spikes of colorful flowers that butterflies find irresistible
Essential for monarch butterflies, milkweed produces clusters of small, fragrant flowers that are rich in nectar
Known for its aromatic purple flowers, lavender attracts butterflies while adding beauty and fragrance to your garden
These bright, daisy-like flowers come in various colors and are excellent for attracting butterflies due to their abundant nectar
Verbena produces clusters of small, colorful flowers that butterflies adore, making it a popular choice for butterfly gardens
Besides being popular in herbal medicine, coneflowers attract butterflies with their large, daisy-like blooms
Lantana flowers come in vibrant clusters and are known for their ability to attract butterflies and other pollinators