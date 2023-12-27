New Year 2024: 7 safe destinations for solo women travelers

Lifestyle
Embark on a solo adventure this New Year! From Japan's cherry blossoms to Iceland's wonders, discover empowering destinations for solo women travelers
Japan is known for its safety, cleanliness. Solo female travelers can explore vibrant cities like Tokyo and Kyoto, visit historic temples, enjoy cherry blossoms
With its stunning landscapes and friendly locals, New Zealand is a great destination for solo female travelers. You can explore the breathtaking scenery
Canada is known for its hospitality. Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal offer a mix of cultural experiences. The beauty of national parks, Banff and Jasper, is also worth exploring
The Scandinavian countries consistently rank high in safety and quality of life. Cities like Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm are known for their progressive attitudes
Portugal is not only affordable but also known for its warm hospitality. Lisbon and Porto are charming cities with rich history and vibrant street life
Australia is a solo traveler-friendly destination with a diverse range of activities. Explore the cosmopolitan cities of Sydney and Melbourne, visit the iconic Great Barrier Reef
Iceland is renowned for its landscapes, geysers, waterfalls, Northern Lights. The country's small population, low crime rate make it a safe destination for solo female travelers