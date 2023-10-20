Lifestyle

Navratri Day 5 Colour: Style your green outfits like celebrities!

Embrace the refreshing Day 6 green of Navratri! Get ready to channel your inner celebrity with these stylish tips.

Image credits: Instagram/ Nora Fatehi

Green Elegance

Choose shades of green that complement your skin tone, from soft pastels to deep emeralds, for a celebrity-worthy allure.

Image credits: Instagram: Nora Fatehi/ Malaika Arora

Nature's Glamour

Incorporate earthy elements in your outfit, like wooden accessories and leafy motifs, to infuse a touch of natural charm.

Image credits: Instagram/ Mrunal Thakur

Bohemian Chic

Celebrities often sport bohemian green attire for a relaxed yet fashionable look. Opt for flowy silhouettes and layered accessories.

Image credits: Instagram/ Malaika Arora

Versatile Pairings

Combine your green outfit with neutrals like white, beige, or black to achieve a timeless and sophisticated style, just like the stars.

Image credits: Instagram/ Mouni Roy

Celebrity-Inspired Cuts

Experiment with styles endorsed by celebrities, such as asymmetrical hemlines, jumpsuits, and tailored blazers, for a red-carpet-ready appearance.

Image credits: Instagram/ Space Muffin
