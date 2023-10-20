Lifestyle
5 non-vegetarian dishes to enjoy
A flavorful and spicy mutton curry made with tender pieces of goat or lamb is a popular non-vegetarian dish that some people may include in their Durga Puja feasts.
Prawn or shrimp curry is another delectable seafood option for those who enjoy non-vegetarian dishes.
Non-vegetarian biryani, whether chicken, mutton, or prawn, is a festive favorite and can be a delightful addition to the Durga Puja menu.
A simple and quick egg curry can be a satisfying non-vegetarian addition to the Durga Puja feast.
Fish curry, often prepared with mustard oil and a variety of spices, is a staple in Bengali cuisine. Varieties of fish like Rohu, Katla, and Hilsa are commonly used.