Lifestyle
Using henna for hair makes it healthy and shiny, and it does not contain chemicals, so it does not damage the hair.
If you want your hair to be shiny and strong, add amla powder to henna and use it to make your hair strong and shiny.
To make hair silky, you can add curd to it before using henna. Yogurt nourishes the hair and retains its shine.
When you soak henna, prepare a solution in tea or coffee water and soak the henna in it. This will enhance the color of the henna and the shine in the hair.
To make your hair shine, add one or two eggs to the henna before using it. You can add only egg white if you want.
To make hair silky and shiny, mash a ripe banana and add it to henna while using it, it will deeply treat the hair.
To get silky, soft hair, you can add coconut milk to henna. It nourishes the hair and makes it long, soft and shiny.