01-Oct-2023, 07:00:37 am

National Coffee Day 2023

7 types of Coffee found in India

Image credits: Getty

Arabica coffee

Arabica beans are grown in the states of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, particularly in regions like Coorg and Wayanad. 

Image credits: Getty

Robusta coffee

Robusta coffee is the second most widely cultivated coffee in India, primarily grown in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. 

Image credits: Getty

Chikmagalur coffee

Chikmagalur, located in Karnataka, is known for producing high-quality Arabica coffee. 

Image credits: Getty

Coorg coffee

Coorg, also known as Kodagu, in Karnataka, is famous for both Arabica and Robusta coffee. 

Image credits: Getty

Malabar monsooned coffee

This unique coffee comes from the Malabar Coast of Karnataka and Kerala. The coffee beans are exposed to monsoon winds and heavy rainfall. 

Image credits: Getty

Mysore nuggets extra bold

Grown in the Mysore region of Karnataka, MNEB coffee is a premium Arabica variety. It is known for its large, bold beans and mild, well-balanced flavour.

Image credits: Getty

Arunachal coffee

In Arunachal Pradesh, coffee is grown at higher elevations, which contributes to a unique flavor profile.

Image credits: Getty
