Nagaland state lottery May 27, 2024: DEAR DWARKA winning number OUT

Lottery in India

Lotteries in India are run by the government which gives hope to people to earn some money.

DEAR DWARKA result

DEAR DWARKA winning number is 83G 31063 and the prize is Rs 1 crore.

DEAR DESERT DAY

Dear Desert Day will be out at 6 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

DEAR FINCH EVENING

Dear Finch evening result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 1 crore.

How much money will the first 3 winners get?

1st prize: 1 crore, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 450.

How much money will the other winners get?

4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000.

How to buy Nagaland state lottery ticket

Lottery tickets can be purchased offline from a local agent or online through authorized merchants. There are a few online dealers where you may buy Nagaland State Lottery Tickets.

