7 reasons why Indians love visiting Azerbaijan

Lifestyle
Air tickets cost between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 and food items are as similar as that in India.
Azerbaijan has a rich cultural heritage with influences from Persian, Russian, and Ottoman civilizations.
The country is blessed with diverse landscapes, including the Caspian Sea coast, lush forests, and majestic mountains.
Azerbaijani culture is known for its warm hospitality and welcoming attitude. Visitors experience traditional Azerbaijani cuisine, and participate in cultural events and festivals.
Baku, the capital city, offers a vibrant shopping and entertainment scene with its luxury boutiques, bustling markets, and lively nightlife.
Azerbaijan hosts numerous cultural events and festivals throughout the year, celebrating music, art, literature, and traditional crafts.
Azerbaijan has invested in modern infrastructure, including world-class hotels, shopping malls, and entertainment complexes.