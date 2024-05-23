Lifestyle

Momos to Puchka-7 popular street food in Kolkata

Here are seven popular street foods in Kolkata in one line each

Image credits: social media

Puchka

Crispy hollow spheres filled with spicy tamarind water, potatoes, and chickpeas.
 

Image credits: stockphoto

Kathi Rolls

Kathi Rolls are flatbread wrap rolls filled with spicy chicken or mutton filling topped with chutneys and pickled onions.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Jhal Muri

Spicy puffed rice mixed with mustard oil, onions, and chillies.

Image credits: stockphoto

Ghugni Chaat

Spicy yellow pea curry topped with onions, tomatoes, and tamarind sauce.

Image credits: stockphoto

Telebhaja

Deep-fried snacks like beguni (eggplant fritters) and alur chop (potato fritters).

Image credits: stockphoto

Momos

Steamed or fried dumplings filled with meat or vegetables.

Image credits: social media

Churmur

Crushed puchkas mixed with potatoes, spices, and tamarind water.

Image credits: Pinterest
